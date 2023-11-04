‘I am Sharmila Reddy, daughter of YSR; I do not get swayed by throwaways’

By Express News Service

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila has withdrawn from the TS poll fray. In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Sharmila said she extends her support to Congress and does not expect anything in return. She added that she was making this sacrifice to end the misrule of KCR.

Excerpts:

What made you declare unconditional support to Congress?

My primary objective in launching the YSR Telangana Party is to ensure people of Telangana get relief from the draconian regime of KCR, and bring back the golden era of welfarism along with development, which was once started by the late Dr YSR.

My consistent efforts have brought to the forefront the corruption in Telangana by KCR and his cronies. The latest episode of cracks appearing in various barrages built in the name of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project vindicates the fight I waged over two years.

It is high time the people of Telangana are freed of this draconian regime. Numerous surveys highlighted the fact that the YSR Telangana Party and Congress will be vying for the same set of votes, and this clash would have not yielded anything for the people of Telangana. Hence, I am making this sacrifice. And I appealed to my party leaders, cadre, and all YSR fans to vote for Congress, the party to which my father belonged.

You and your family have a history with the Congress. What prompted you to veer towards Congress in the first place?

My father belonged to the Congress. It is a fact that we had a fallout with Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji after my father’s demise. But when I met Soniaji and Rahulji in Delhi, I realised the highest regard they have towards my father. They have explained the scenarios that prevailed then, and their helplessness then. I would also like to reiterate that it was my late father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi ji as the prime minister of India one day.

Will you campaign for the Congress?

I have no such plans on an immediate basis. I am still the leader of the YSR Telangana Party. I extend my support and cooperation to the Congress to end KCR’s misrule, and I appeal to my party leaders, cadre, and the big extended family of YSR to vote for the Congress.

Earlier, you had negotiated with Congress to merge your party with it. Why did the talks fail?

In the run-up to any election, all political parties hold parleys within the party system and outside. But in the best interests of the people, making the right decision at the right time is important. We have taken a decision today, and I hope the people of Telangana will continue to shower their love and affection on their daughter.

Is the merger proposal still on the table, maybe after the elections?

I am still the leader of the YSR Telangana Party. And this party, started by me to bring back the golden days of YSR’s rule, will continue to be on that path.

Do you think Telangana elections will see a three-cornered contest — the BRS, Congress, and the BJP?

The KCR-led government has to end immediately for the people of Telangana to get justice. The Congress is rightly placed to defeat the party in power, and I extend my unconditional support to the Congress.

Some in the BJP hope there could be a hung Assembly? Do you foresee such a scenario?

I hope and wish that the people will give a decisive mandate to end the misrule of KCR.

The BRS claims it has ensured the development of Telangana, whether it is water supply for irrigation or power supply 24/7. The Congress is being criticised for not being able to supply power for more than five hours?

Corruption is the only highlight of KCR’s nine-and-a-half-years of governance. He failed to give employment to the youth, he failed to protect the lives and honour of women. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project stands as a testament to the highest level of corruption.

Do you expect anything in return for your support to the Congress?

I am the daughter of YSR, and I do not get swayed by any throwaways. I extended my unconditional support to the Congress and wish them success in the upcoming elections.

Your family has had a history with the Congress. Are your party loyalists on the same page as you?

The large YSR family, which includes everyone who loved my father, who cried in his sufferings, who felt a part of themselves had died in his death, have welcomed this decision of mine. This decision was taken in consultation with party leaders, and not in isolation. I hope everyone will respect this decision and work on the agenda we have on hand, which is to ensure the people of Telangana are freed from this corrupt government.

Will you focus on Andhra Pradesh too on behalf of the Congress in the future?

I am not a member of the Congress party and this question is irrelevant.

What is your take on political developments in Andhra?

I am YS Sharmila Reddy, and my party is the YSR Telangana Party, which has its operations and existence in Telangana State.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila has withdrawn from the TS poll fray. In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Sharmila said she extends her support to Congress and does not expect anything in return. She added that she was making this sacrifice to end the misrule of KCR. Excerpts: What made you declare unconditional support to Congress? My primary objective in launching the YSR Telangana Party is to ensure people of Telangana get relief from the draconian regime of KCR, and bring back the golden era of welfarism along with development, which was once started by the late Dr YSR. My consistent efforts have brought to the forefront the corruption in Telangana by KCR and his cronies. The latest episode of cracks appearing in various barrages built in the name of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project vindicates the fight I waged over two years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is high time the people of Telangana are freed of this draconian regime. Numerous surveys highlighted the fact that the YSR Telangana Party and Congress will be vying for the same set of votes, and this clash would have not yielded anything for the people of Telangana. Hence, I am making this sacrifice. And I appealed to my party leaders, cadre, and all YSR fans to vote for Congress, the party to which my father belonged. You and your family have a history with the Congress. What prompted you to veer towards Congress in the first place? My father belonged to the Congress. It is a fact that we had a fallout with Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji after my father’s demise. But when I met Soniaji and Rahulji in Delhi, I realised the highest regard they have towards my father. They have explained the scenarios that prevailed then, and their helplessness then. I would also like to reiterate that it was my late father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi ji as the prime minister of India one day. Will you campaign for the Congress? I have no such plans on an immediate basis. I am still the leader of the YSR Telangana Party. I extend my support and cooperation to the Congress to end KCR’s misrule, and I appeal to my party leaders, cadre, and the big extended family of YSR to vote for the Congress. Earlier, you had negotiated with Congress to merge your party with it. Why did the talks fail? In the run-up to any election, all political parties hold parleys within the party system and outside. But in the best interests of the people, making the right decision at the right time is important. We have taken a decision today, and I hope the people of Telangana will continue to shower their love and affection on their daughter. Is the merger proposal still on the table, maybe after the elections? I am still the leader of the YSR Telangana Party. And this party, started by me to bring back the golden days of YSR’s rule, will continue to be on that path. Do you think Telangana elections will see a three-cornered contest — the BRS, Congress, and the BJP? The KCR-led government has to end immediately for the people of Telangana to get justice. The Congress is rightly placed to defeat the party in power, and I extend my unconditional support to the Congress. Some in the BJP hope there could be a hung Assembly? Do you foresee such a scenario? I hope and wish that the people will give a decisive mandate to end the misrule of KCR. The BRS claims it has ensured the development of Telangana, whether it is water supply for irrigation or power supply 24/7. The Congress is being criticised for not being able to supply power for more than five hours? Corruption is the only highlight of KCR’s nine-and-a-half-years of governance. He failed to give employment to the youth, he failed to protect the lives and honour of women. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project stands as a testament to the highest level of corruption. Do you expect anything in return for your support to the Congress? I am the daughter of YSR, and I do not get swayed by any throwaways. I extended my unconditional support to the Congress and wish them success in the upcoming elections. Your family has had a history with the Congress. Are your party loyalists on the same page as you? The large YSR family, which includes everyone who loved my father, who cried in his sufferings, who felt a part of themselves had died in his death, have welcomed this decision of mine. This decision was taken in consultation with party leaders, and not in isolation. I hope everyone will respect this decision and work on the agenda we have on hand, which is to ensure the people of Telangana are freed from this corrupt government. Will you focus on Andhra Pradesh too on behalf of the Congress in the future? I am not a member of the Congress party and this question is irrelevant. What is your take on political developments in Andhra? I am YS Sharmila Reddy, and my party is the YSR Telangana Party, which has its operations and existence in Telangana State. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp