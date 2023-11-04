Kamareddy people ready to defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed the State on all fronts but trying to be in power using ill-gotten wealth, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that people of Kamareddy have already decided to defeat the former in the upcoming elections.

Kishan Reddy was addressing a party workers meeting in Kamareddy after taking part in a bike/car rally from Pondurthi to the town. “KCR was elected twice from Gajwel Assembly constituency. He is not sure of being elected this time as he has not done anything for Gajwel. That’s why he is contesting from Kamareddy too. The people of Kamareddy should teach him a lesson. The change should start from Kamareddy.”

Expressing confidence in the BJP candidate winning the seat with a huge majority, he asked the party workers to work hard till November 30 to ensure the party’s victory.

‘Kaleshwaram built only for commissions’

Later addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram project has been promoted at the international level as the most outstanding project in the world, but thousands of crores of public money was wasted. He said that Kaleshwarm has become a liability now. He said that in the name of anti-gravity, the State government has built the project “without any quality”.

“KCR promoted Kaleshwaram to be his dream project. In the end, it was only helpful to his family,” Kishan said and alleged that the project was built only for contracts and commissions. He said that the engineers are suggesting rebuilding the project and that the report released by the Dam Safety Authority stated that the project caved in due to faulty planning, design and quality.

BJP leaders and cadre take out a bike rally from Pondurthi to Kamareddy on Friday

BJP’S ASSURANCE TO VISHWESHWAR

Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Friday urged his party high command not to allot segments in which the BJP is strong to Jana Sena Party. Vishweshwar Reddy went to Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and requested the leadership not to give the Assembly segments under Chevella constituency, which he unsuccessfully contested in the last elections, to Jana Sena. He said that the party high command told him not to worry over the issue as “no harm would be done to you.”

defeat the land grabbers: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and its candidate in Karimnagar Assembly segment Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged youth to teach the “land grabbers” a befitting lesson in the upcoming elections. Taking an indirect dig at the BRS and AIMIM, he said that those who win waving pink flags but work with greens flags should be defeated. He was addressing the Karimnagar Assembly segment leaders during an election preparatory meeting at Rekurthy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed the State on all fronts but trying to be in power using ill-gotten wealth, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that people of Kamareddy have already decided to defeat the former in the upcoming elections. Kishan Reddy was addressing a party workers meeting in Kamareddy after taking part in a bike/car rally from Pondurthi to the town. “KCR was elected twice from Gajwel Assembly constituency. He is not sure of being elected this time as he has not done anything for Gajwel. That’s why he is contesting from Kamareddy too. The people of Kamareddy should teach him a lesson. The change should start from Kamareddy.” Expressing confidence in the BJP candidate winning the seat with a huge majority, he asked the party workers to work hard till November 30 to ensure the party’s victory.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Kaleshwaram built only for commissions’ Later addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram project has been promoted at the international level as the most outstanding project in the world, but thousands of crores of public money was wasted. He said that Kaleshwarm has become a liability now. He said that in the name of anti-gravity, the State government has built the project “without any quality”. “KCR promoted Kaleshwaram to be his dream project. In the end, it was only helpful to his family,” Kishan said and alleged that the project was built only for contracts and commissions. He said that the engineers are suggesting rebuilding the project and that the report released by the Dam Safety Authority stated that the project caved in due to faulty planning, design and quality. BJP leaders and cadre take out a bike rally from Pondurthi to Kamareddy on Friday BJP’S ASSURANCE TO VISHWESHWAR Hyderabad: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Friday urged his party high command not to allot segments in which the BJP is strong to Jana Sena Party. Vishweshwar Reddy went to Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and requested the leadership not to give the Assembly segments under Chevella constituency, which he unsuccessfully contested in the last elections, to Jana Sena. He said that the party high command told him not to worry over the issue as “no harm would be done to you.” defeat the land grabbers: Bandi Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and its candidate in Karimnagar Assembly segment Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged youth to teach the “land grabbers” a befitting lesson in the upcoming elections. Taking an indirect dig at the BRS and AIMIM, he said that those who win waving pink flags but work with greens flags should be defeated. He was addressing the Karimnagar Assembly segment leaders during an election preparatory meeting at Rekurthy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp