KCR claims development but doesn’t campaign about it: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the ruling BRS, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao why he was not seeking votes on his claims of developing the State to the “No. 1” position and was instead slinging mud at the Congress government in Karnataka and Rajasthan.

“What is your policy document and what is your approach for Telangana? What is your progress report for the last decade? If you have improved the lives of the people as you claim, speak on these lines and seek votes,” Revanth challenged. He was speaking at a ‘meet the press’ organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists.

Stating that election campaigns should be held on the premises of how a party’s manifesto is better than others, Revanth alleged that the chief minister and his family have dodged speaking on predominant election issues. He also said that the people were feeling betrayed by the BRS, adding that “there is no place for betrayers in Telangana”.

Answering a question on the BRS accusations that the Congress would replace Dharani with the ‘dalal’ system, Revanth said that the chief minister’s family has become the true definition of dalal (middlemen), and said that the Congress plans to bring out an improved version of Dharani which will not have room for grievances.

COMPLY WITH HC ORDER, GIVE 6+6 SECURITY: REVANTH TO DGP

HYDERABAD: Alleging that ruling party workers were planning to cause physical harm to him and create disturbance at his meetings, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday requested the DGP to provide him at least 6+6 security. He warned of filing a contempt petition in the high court against the DGP if his request was not granted. “I hereby request you to comply with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court and provide at least 6+6 security with an escort to enable me to campaign on behalf of the Congress in the upcoming elections in a peaceful manner, or else I will initiate contempt proceedings,” Revanth said in his letter.

