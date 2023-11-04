Home States Telangana

Nalgonda, a mix of development and neglect

A major problem that persists in the town and the suburban villages that have been merged with the Nalgonda municipality is a lack of proper drainage systems and roads. 

Though an integrated market has been built, shops are yet to be allotted to the vendors.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

JANGAON : Nalgonda Assembly constituency, which is being represented by K Bhupal Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is a mix of development and neglect. Bhupal Reddy won with a majority of 23,698 votes against sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in 2018. BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise of adopting Nalgonda and taking personal care of its development turned the tide in favour of Bhupal Reddy.

 Lack of proper drainage system
is a major problem in the
Nalgonda constituency

The notable development that took place in Nalgonda is the establishment of a government medical college two years ago. Apart from this, various works have been taken up for Rs 1200 crore since 2019.

An IT Tower inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao has raised hopes of jobs closer home among the unemployed.

Around 14 IT companies have agreed to set up shop in the tower and generate 1,000 jobs. Some companies selected 350 candidates and issued offer letters in the first phase three months ago and planned to start operations in October. But that did not happen leaving the candidates highly disappointed. 

V Mahesh, a graduate from Nalgonda town who got a job offer letter, is in a dilemma whether to wait for the IT firm to start operations here or go to Hyderabad in search of another job. Several other youngsters are in a similar predicament.

A three-km road has been laid for Rs 116 crore from Addanki bypass to Clock Tower in Nalgonda town to ease vehicular traffic. 

Traffic woes
Though the road with three aesthetically developed junctions has improved the beauty of the town, the main objective — easing traffic congestion —remains unfulfilled due to the lack of parking facilities along the length of the road. Customers coming to shops park vehicles on the roadside reducing the carriageway.

An integrated market to provide vendors the facility to sell vegetables and meat has been built at a cost of Rs 7 crore. However, shops have not been allotted to vendors in view of the model code of conduct that came into force.

For the amusement of the townsfolk, the beautification of Udayasamudram Pond has been taken up. There is a plan to introduce a boating facility as well. But it’s is still a long way to go for the project to become a reality.

Nalgonda development

