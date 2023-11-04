Owaisi hits back at Rahul for claiming MIM took money from BJP during polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that AIMIM was taking money from the BJP to field its candidates in States like Assam and Maharashtra, which will prove beneficial for the saffron party, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the former was ready to reveal the name of the Congress leader who was sent to his residence in Delhi before the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday night, the AIMIM chief said: “I thought Rahul Gandhi is an educated person, but he turned out to be a ‘thumbs-up’ guy. Doesn’t he know that MIM has never contested in Assam? Maybe I should.”

Reminding Gandhi that his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi had visited Darussalam and sought MIM’s support for Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Secunderabad and former union minister P Shiv Shankar, who went on to win the seat, Owaisi said that he was not a person who would forget things.

Owaisi also wanted to know how much money Rahul paid MIM to support the 2008 nuclear deal during the UPA regime, to support Congress during the no-confidence motion moved against former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and to convince YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while he was in jail, to support the candidature of Congress’ presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee.

He also questioned as to how much money Rahul received to lose the Amethi Lok Sabha segment to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that AIMIM was taking money from the BJP to field its candidates in States like Assam and Maharashtra, which will prove beneficial for the saffron party, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the former was ready to reveal the name of the Congress leader who was sent to his residence in Delhi before the Karnataka Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday night, the AIMIM chief said: “I thought Rahul Gandhi is an educated person, but he turned out to be a ‘thumbs-up’ guy. Doesn’t he know that MIM has never contested in Assam? Maybe I should.” Reminding Gandhi that his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi had visited Darussalam and sought MIM’s support for Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Secunderabad and former union minister P Shiv Shankar, who went on to win the seat, Owaisi said that he was not a person who would forget things. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Owaisi also wanted to know how much money Rahul paid MIM to support the 2008 nuclear deal during the UPA regime, to support Congress during the no-confidence motion moved against former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and to convince YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while he was in jail, to support the candidature of Congress’ presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee. He also questioned as to how much money Rahul received to lose the Amethi Lok Sabha segment to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp