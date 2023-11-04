Home States Telangana

Owaisi hits back at Rahul for claiming MIM took money from BJP during polls

He also questioned as to how much money Rahul received to lose Amethi Lok Sabha segment to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019 elections. 

Published: 04th November 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that AIMIM was taking money from the BJP to field its candidates in States like Assam and Maharashtra, which will prove beneficial for the saffron party, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the former was ready to reveal the name of the Congress leader who was sent to his residence in Delhi before the Karnataka Assembly elections. 

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday night, the AIMIM chief said: “I thought Rahul Gandhi is an educated person, but he turned out to be a ‘thumbs-up’ guy. Doesn’t he know that MIM has never contested in Assam? Maybe I should.” 

Reminding Gandhi that his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi had visited Darussalam and sought MIM’s support for Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Secunderabad and former union minister P Shiv Shankar, who went on to win the seat, Owaisi said that he was not a person who would forget things. 

Owaisi also wanted to know how much money Rahul paid MIM to support the 2008 nuclear deal during the UPA regime, to support Congress during the no-confidence motion moved against former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and to convince YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while he was in jail, to support the candidature of Congress’ presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee. 

He also questioned as to how much money Rahul received to lose the Amethi Lok Sabha segment to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi AIMIM BJP Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp