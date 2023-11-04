Home States Telangana

Teen college student, beau die by suicide after girl's mother objects to their relationship

Published: 04th November 2023 09:18 AM

KHAMMAM: A 17-year-old girl, D Aishwarya, and a 20-year-old man, Ch Sumanth, hung themselves from a tree near Wyra reservoir on Friday. The duo took their lives because Aishwarya’s mother did not approve of their relationship. 

Aishwarya hailed from Brahmanapalli village and Sumanth was a resident of Rapalle village in Bonakal mandal. On October 31, Aishwarya went out with Sumanth on his bike, prompting her mother to file a complaint at the Bonakal police station.

Police received information about the suicide after a farmer named N Kasaiah discovered the two bodies while trying to pump water from the Wyra reservoir to irrigate his agricultural land. 

According to sources, Aishwarya was a second-year intermediate student at a Gurukul college in Wyra town. 

She had been frequently experiencing health issues, leading to the staff of the Gurukul College sending her back home. 

It was during this time that she developed a relationship with Sumanth, who works as a tractor driver. Aishwarya, who is said to have lost her father, resided with her mother.


(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

