Telangana Board of Intermediate Education extends admission date to November 10

Published: 04th November 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has again extended the last date for admissions into first-year Intermediate courses to November 10. The board has confirmed that this will be the final chance and there will be no further extension.

The board has extended the deadline multiple times reportedly because of less number of admissions observed this year.

Students can take admission with a late fee of Rs 2,000 in all Private Junior Colleges and without a late fee in all Government and Government Sector Colleges. 

All the principals are hereby instructed to take necessary action to admit the candidates into Intermediate 1st Year until the last date specified above. The board said that this decision was taken to ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education.

