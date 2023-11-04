Telangana: CPM to go it alone, contest in 40 segments

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: CPM central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu and CPM State secretariat member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy said that the leaders of the Congress do not want to come to power, which is why they are keeping the alliance issue pending.

Speaking to reporters in Miryalaguda on Friday, they said: “The Congress had suggested that we should come together to contest the upcoming elections. However, they made the possibility of an alliance bleak by delaying the seat-sharing talks.”

They also revealed that the party’s State committee has decided to contest elections on their own as the Congress failed to allot even the two seats they had agreed upon.

They hope that the CPI will also join them and contest in 40 segments in the State. The CPM leaders said that communist parties are playing a key role in national and state politics and their party is moving forward to defeat the BJP and the BRS party in the Assembly polls.



