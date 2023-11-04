Telangana: I-T raids end, over Rs 3 crore cash, documents seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials on Friday concluded their searches at the residences and offices of Kichenagari Laxma Reddy, the Congress candidate for Maheshwaram constituency, Badangpet Mayor Parijata Narsimha Reddy, V Laxma Reddy and Giridhar Reddy.

The teams seized Rs 2 crore cash from the residence of V Laxma Reddy, Rs 1 crore along with land documents from K Laxma Reddy’s residence, and Rs 5.5 lakh from Narsimha Reddy’s residence. They have been summoned to appear before I-T officials on November 6 and bring along with them the documents, including I-T returns, agreement copies, and business directorship details.

The searches commenced on Thursday morning and continued until Friday evening. According to sources, the agency uncovered financial transactions between the two leaders in a real estate venture. The searches at KLR’s companies and related firms are believed to be linked to earlier raids conducted on prominent real estate and infrastructure companies.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy said that the I-T raids on the residences of the party leaders and offices were politically motivated and an attempt to pressure leaders. Acknowledging the agency’s duty to act according to the law, he said that no leader should be falsely accused.

