Home States Telangana

Telangana: I-T raids end, over Rs 3 crore cash, documents seized

The searches commenced on Thursday morning and continued until Friday evening. According to sources, the agency uncovered financial transactions between the two leaders in a real estate venture.

Published: 04th November 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials on Friday concluded their searches at the residences and offices of Kichenagari Laxma Reddy, the Congress candidate for Maheshwaram constituency, Badangpet Mayor Parijata Narsimha Reddy, V Laxma Reddy and Giridhar Reddy. 

The teams seized Rs 2 crore cash from the residence of V Laxma Reddy, Rs 1 crore along with land documents from K Laxma Reddy’s residence, and Rs 5.5 lakh from Narsimha Reddy’s residence. They have been summoned to appear before I-T officials on November 6 and bring along with them the documents, including I-T returns, agreement copies, and business directorship details.

The searches commenced on Thursday morning and continued until Friday evening. According to sources, the agency uncovered financial transactions between the two leaders in a real estate venture. The searches at KLR’s companies and related firms are believed to be linked to earlier raids conducted on prominent real estate and infrastructure companies.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy said that the I-T raids on the residences of the party leaders and offices were politically motivated and an attempt to pressure leaders. Acknowledging the agency’s duty to act according to the law, he said that no leader should be falsely accused. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Income Tax Raids Kichenagari Laxma Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp