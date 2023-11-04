Telangana: Police complaint against 4 Eflu students for ‘hindering’ visually impaired professor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) Assistant Professor Y Suresh Babu, who is visually impaired, lodged a complaint with Osmania University Police station, alleging that he was prevented from leaving the administration block after his work hours on Friday by four students.

The professor, who pressed his Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, said the students had hindered his movement and threatened him against leaving the premises.

The incident was part of protests that had been taking place on the campus after a rape complaint from one of the university students. The protests resumed after the Dasara holidays demanding the replacement of the proctor and vice-chancellor.

After the students began staging protests, the university proctor lodged a complaint with the police stating that 11 students had confined him to his house which led him to go through a traumatic experience.

The fresh complaint lodged by Suresh Babu said that he was trying to leave the Administrative Block on Friday after work when the students prevented him from leaving through any of the three gates without showing any concern that he was visually impaired.

When he requested them along with attender Sai and a few security guards to let him go, they kept shouting at him which scared him. He said it was a violation of human rights and rights of the persons with disabilities and named the students as Vijay Ivan, Ibrahim Khan, Aryan Thakoor, Shireen Alan, and others.

Cases have been registered with Osmania University Police against the students under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 92(a) (atrocities against persons with disabilities) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Meanwhile, despite efforts, the Osmania University police could not make any headway in the investigation of the rape case that has been registered with them.

The police examined several hours of CCTV footage but made no progress. They also asked the rape victim to identify the two culprits if they appear in the footage and yet they had no breakthrough.

The police seem to have ruled out the possibility of the involvement of students on the campus and are now trying to find out if they were from outside. Meanwhile, professors who live close to the crime spot said that they neither saw any rape incident nor hear any screams.

‘PROF THREATEN AGAINST LEAVING PREMISES’

The professor, who pressed his Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, said students had threatened him against leaving the premises

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) Assistant Professor Y Suresh Babu, who is visually impaired, lodged a complaint with Osmania University Police station, alleging that he was prevented from leaving the administration block after his work hours on Friday by four students. The professor, who pressed his Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, said the students had hindered his movement and threatened him against leaving the premises. The incident was part of protests that had been taking place on the campus after a rape complaint from one of the university students. The protests resumed after the Dasara holidays demanding the replacement of the proctor and vice-chancellor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the students began staging protests, the university proctor lodged a complaint with the police stating that 11 students had confined him to his house which led him to go through a traumatic experience. The fresh complaint lodged by Suresh Babu said that he was trying to leave the Administrative Block on Friday after work when the students prevented him from leaving through any of the three gates without showing any concern that he was visually impaired. When he requested them along with attender Sai and a few security guards to let him go, they kept shouting at him which scared him. He said it was a violation of human rights and rights of the persons with disabilities and named the students as Vijay Ivan, Ibrahim Khan, Aryan Thakoor, Shireen Alan, and others. Cases have been registered with Osmania University Police against the students under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 92(a) (atrocities against persons with disabilities) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. Meanwhile, despite efforts, the Osmania University police could not make any headway in the investigation of the rape case that has been registered with them. The police examined several hours of CCTV footage but made no progress. They also asked the rape victim to identify the two culprits if they appear in the footage and yet they had no breakthrough. The police seem to have ruled out the possibility of the involvement of students on the campus and are now trying to find out if they were from outside. Meanwhile, professors who live close to the crime spot said that they neither saw any rape incident nor hear any screams. ‘PROF THREATEN AGAINST LEAVING PREMISES’ The professor, who pressed his Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, said students had threatened him against leaving the premises Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp