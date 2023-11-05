Even Delhi’s Deputy CM was not spared in liquor scam: Union Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Everyone’s turn will come and the wrongdoers will be jailed,” said Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday, referring to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam while noting that the investigative agencies did not spare even the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Thakur said that CM KCR had sent his daughter to Delhi as he was not satisfied with the loot in the State. Countering the BRS leader's claims of Kaleshwaram being the biggest engineering marvel, the Union Minister retorted, “Kaleshwaram is the biggest engineering blunder”.

“KT Rama Rao said that the Kaleshwaram project costs `80,000 crore, and there is no scope for it to cost Rs 1 lakh crore, which means he is admitting that there is corruption. Rama Rao should be aware of the extent of corruption that took place in Kaleshwaram under his father’s administration,” he remarked. Hitting out at the State government, he described the Public Service Commission (PSC) as the ‘Pariwar Service Commission.’ He also challenged KCR for an open debate on the 2018 election manifesto of the BRS.

