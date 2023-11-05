Home States Telangana

KCR signs his nominations in temple, aims for hat-trick in Telangana

Upon leaving the temple, the chief minister interacted with women waiting to apply tilak on his forehead as a gesture of goodwill.

Published: 05th November 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

BRS leader Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  Continuing the tradition of placing his nomination papers at the feet of the deity at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konaipalli of Siddipet district before filing them, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday performed special rituals at the shrine.

Vedic pandits performed a special ceremony for the chief minister at the temple, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1985. During every election, KCR signs his nomination papers on the temple premises. This year, he is contesting from the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies and hence signed both sets of nomination papers.

In the temple premises, the Vedic pandits extended their blessings to KCR, wishing him success in his endeavour to become the chief minister for the third consecutive term. 

Upon leaving the temple, the chief minister interacted with women waiting to apply tilak on his forehead as a gesture of goodwill. KCR also unveiled a CD containing Telangana songs during his visit. 

As he emerged from the temple, villagers and BRS activists cheered him with slogans, expressing their support for a “hat-trick” chief minister. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BRS leaders accompanied KCR during his visit to the temple. 

