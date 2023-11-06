Home States Telangana

AIMIM gears up to campaign for BRS in Karimnagar

The party has set itself a goal to ensure that each youngster reaches out to at least 10 voters.

Published: 06th November 2023

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The AIMIM is gearing up to campaign for its ally BRS in five Assembly constituencies and has readied a team of 4,000 youngsters for this purpose. According to AIMIM Karimnagar town president and TS Haj committee member Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain, the campaign in Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Korutla Assembly constituencies will commence on November 15.

The objective is to educate the Muslim community about the benefits they’ve received under the BRS government and the potential advantages in the future, Gulam Ahmed said and added that each assigned youth, responsible for five households, is tasked with motivating voters and ensuring that they are willing to cast their vote.

The party has set itself a goal to ensure that each youngster reaches out to at least 10 voters. Hussain said that although the AIMIM appears to be quiet at the moment, it intends to significantly influence the election outcome in the five Assembly constituencies.

