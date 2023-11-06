BRS MLC K Kavitha to pursue legal avenues for Women’s Reservation Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi will explore legal options for the implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill. As per the advice of legal experts, Bharat Jagruti would implead itself in the petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the matter, Kavitha announced here on Sunday.

Bharat Jagruthi is holding discussions with legal experts in an attempt to implead in the ongoing petition in the Supreme Court. Kavitha reiterated her commitment to the cause, emphasising that they had previously advocated for women’s reservation and were prepared for another battle to ensure its swift implementation.

She pointed out that many political parties and organisations were demanding for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act. Many of them have already approached the Supreme Court to raise their concerns and emphasise the urgency of the matter.

Kavitha demanded that the Union government should respond positively and initiate necessary measures to enforce women’s reservations in time for the 2024 general elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court hearing on this issue, Kavitha said they were also considering legal action on behalf of Bharat Jagruti and based on the advice of legal experts, they would implead in the petition pending in the Supreme Court.

“Owing to recent developments, I have resolved to vehemently pursue the practical execution of the Women’s Reservation beginning from 2024. Consultations with experts to take a legal discourse on behalf of Bharath Jagruthi, seeking an urgent enforcement of the Women’s Reservation Act have already begun. We will shortly file an implead petition in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court,” Kavitha posted on ‘X’.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi will explore legal options for the implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill. As per the advice of legal experts, Bharat Jagruti would implead itself in the petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the matter, Kavitha announced here on Sunday. Bharat Jagruthi is holding discussions with legal experts in an attempt to implead in the ongoing petition in the Supreme Court. Kavitha reiterated her commitment to the cause, emphasising that they had previously advocated for women’s reservation and were prepared for another battle to ensure its swift implementation. She pointed out that many political parties and organisations were demanding for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act. Many of them have already approached the Supreme Court to raise their concerns and emphasise the urgency of the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kavitha demanded that the Union government should respond positively and initiate necessary measures to enforce women’s reservations in time for the 2024 general elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court hearing on this issue, Kavitha said they were also considering legal action on behalf of Bharat Jagruti and based on the advice of legal experts, they would implead in the petition pending in the Supreme Court. “Owing to recent developments, I have resolved to vehemently pursue the practical execution of the Women’s Reservation beginning from 2024. Consultations with experts to take a legal discourse on behalf of Bharath Jagruthi, seeking an urgent enforcement of the Women’s Reservation Act have already begun. We will shortly file an implead petition in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court,” Kavitha posted on ‘X’. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp