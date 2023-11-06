Congress & BJP bringing leaders from other States to challenge KCR: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no place for the Congress and BJP in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the two parties were bringing leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat for election campaign as their local counterparts were unable to challenge BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a roadshow in Shadnagar while campaigning for BRS candidate Anjaiah Yadav, Rama Rao said that the pink party fought the elections in 2014 and 2018 alone and now also it did not forge any alliance with any other party.“Simham single gaa vastundi... gumpulu gumpulugaa yemostaayo meeku telusu... (Lion prowls alone.. you know who comes in groups)” Rama Rao said while stating that KCR was fighting the election alone.

The local Congress and BJP leaders have no guts to face KCR and bring leaders from other States, he added. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that the upcoming Assembly elections is a fight between “Dorala BRS and Prajala Congress”, Rama Rao said that it is a battle between “Delhi doras and Telangana people”.

“It was Delhi dora Jawaharlal Nehru, who merged Telangana with AP. It was Delhi doras like Indira Gandhi and other leaders who suppressed the Telangana movement,” he alleged.“We fought against the Congress Delhi doralu. Now, we are also fighting another dora Narendra Modi,” he added.

He alleged that the Delhi leaders of the BJP and Congress have no affection towards Telangana. Stating that it was KCR who developed Telangana into a model State, he said: “Delhi doralu Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will taste the real power of Telangana (in the upcoming elections),” Rama Rao said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no place for the Congress and BJP in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the two parties were bringing leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat for election campaign as their local counterparts were unable to challenge BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing a roadshow in Shadnagar while campaigning for BRS candidate Anjaiah Yadav, Rama Rao said that the pink party fought the elections in 2014 and 2018 alone and now also it did not forge any alliance with any other party.“Simham single gaa vastundi... gumpulu gumpulugaa yemostaayo meeku telusu... (Lion prowls alone.. you know who comes in groups)” Rama Rao said while stating that KCR was fighting the election alone. The local Congress and BJP leaders have no guts to face KCR and bring leaders from other States, he added. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that the upcoming Assembly elections is a fight between “Dorala BRS and Prajala Congress”, Rama Rao said that it is a battle between “Delhi doras and Telangana people”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was Delhi dora Jawaharlal Nehru, who merged Telangana with AP. It was Delhi doras like Indira Gandhi and other leaders who suppressed the Telangana movement,” he alleged.“We fought against the Congress Delhi doralu. Now, we are also fighting another dora Narendra Modi,” he added. He alleged that the Delhi leaders of the BJP and Congress have no affection towards Telangana. Stating that it was KCR who developed Telangana into a model State, he said: “Delhi doralu Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will taste the real power of Telangana (in the upcoming elections),” Rama Rao said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp