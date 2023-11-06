Doctors suspect link between severe Covid and heart attacks

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the impact of lifestyle choices on the prevalence of heart attacks in young people, cardiologists have highlighted that Covid-19 is not the sole factor contributing to the rise in heart attack cases. They also stressed that the risk of heart attacks in young individuals occurs predominantly in those who have experienced severe Covid-19 and engage in strenuous physical activities.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised those recovering from severe Covid-19 infections to refrain from gruelling exercise and hard labour. Quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, he stressed the importance of avoiding excessive exertion for this specific group.

However, cardiologists in the State hold a different perspective. Dr Raghu Kishore Galla, a cardiologist and nodal officer for the STEMI Telangana Project, aims to recognise and facilitate early treatment of heart attacks in semi-urban and rural areas. He said that there is an intriguing phenomenon related to Covid-19 and heart health.

He said that Covid did impact heart health but we can’t directly attribute all these cases to the virus. The infection places individuals in a prothrombotic state, increasing the risk of blood clot formation. It accelerates the process of arterial block formation, causing mild blockages that would typically take a decade to become severe to progress much more rapidly, often within 1-2 years.

This phenomenon has been observed in many cases both during and after the past year of the pandemic. Surprisingly, even young patients with no traditional risk factors are experiencing strokes and heart attacks. However, after a year of the pandemic, it is not the sole cause affecting heart health. More than that, factors such as lifestyle are also playing a role.

“While some Covid survivors may experience permanent lung damage (fibrosis), they are advised to avoid strenuous physical activity. However, for those who have fully recovered from severe Covid and do not have permanent sequelae, there is no need for activity restrictions,” he said.

Dr A Sai Ravi Shankar, senior consultant cardiologist at Virinchi Hospital, said severe Covid is distinct and is defined as any patient afflicted with the disease admitted to the ICU. In such cases, there is a phenomenon known as a “Covid storm”, characterised by a high presence of antibodies and elevated levels of free radicals. These can damage the heart, making patients prone to heart attacks, heart failure, and arrhythmias. Even young individuals who have severe Covid infections are at risk.

Individuals who experienced severe Covid, required admission to the ICU, and received oxygen therapy or may have been administered treatments such as steroids, making them susceptible to heart failure, doctors said, adding that thes individuals can engage in rigorous exercise, but it is crucial to consult a physician before doing so.

It’s important to emphasise that severe Covid cases are more prone to heart-related issues, but Covid isn’t the sole factor contributing to increased heart attack risks. Lifestyle, stress, and dietary habits also play significant roles in heart health.

Experts advise young individuals to make lifestyle changes. They should engage in 40-50 minutes of vigorous physical activity daily, quit smoking, maintain a healthy weight, control diabetes, and manage stress and negative emotions. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is recommended, along with practising meditation and yoga to reduce stress.

Heart attack could affect anyone: Report

“During the STEMI project, an analysis of 4 lakh ECGs has revealed that heart attacks are not exclusive to obese individuals with hypertension, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles. Even daily labourers with no traditional risk factors are equally susceptible to heart attacks. This observation challenges the belief that only obese people are at risk. The risk factor profile for heart attacks appears to be evolving, possibly due to lifestyle changes, stress, alterations in sleep patterns, pollution, urbanisation, and dietary habits. Even lean individuals with normal BMI are now experiencing heart attacks at a younger age,” said Dr Raghu Kishore Galla, a cardiologist for STEMI Telangana Project

