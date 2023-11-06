EFLU students to go on hunger strike over Vice-Chancellor's letter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) have planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike boycotting all the classes from 1 pm on Monday. The students have expressed disappointment over the letter of Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar, calling it an attempt to evade accountability.

On November 3, the V-C released a letter addressing students about the efforts taken by his office and the administration after the sexual assault that took place in the campus on October 18. Calling out the students to protect the image of the university as a premier institution, he said that there are a few dissident outsiders waiting for an opportunity to create disturbance in the university.

However, the students opine that the letter, which came after 17 days of deliberate silence and complete administrative failure, addresses none of the students’ concerns and is yet another illustration of the administration’s continuing apathy. Instead of directly addressing the concerns of students, the V-C chose to release a letter containing several distortions of reality. Contrary to his claims, not only has the University’s response to the situation been characterised by multiple discrepancies and violations of procedures, but the administration has also resorted to severe and disproportionately repressive measures to suppress the students’ demand for justice.

“We are profoundly shocked by the several misleading statements made in the V-C’s letter, and appalled that this outrageous letter is the sole extent of the administrative response to our legitimate concerns. In this context, we restate our demands,” a statement released by the students said. They have also released a detailed report on academic administrative and financial irregularities happening at EFLU.

They claimed that in the aftermath of the said sexual assault, the Deputy Dean of Student Welfare, Eligedi Rajkumar, had revealed the name of the survivor before a few students. Considering that he is named as a member of the ICC, this was a shocking testament to the EFLU administration’s appalling attitude towards its students’ safety and dignity.

The parents also said that other senior administrative officials have made callous remarks such as terming it a ‘small incident’ (Proctor) and publicly demanding the survivor’s identity before taking any action. “We consider these statements, established by video and/or eyewitness evidence, as proof that our children are living in a profoundly unsafe environment with no protections against sexual predators,” parents said.

Students’ demands

Justice for the survivor of the sexual assault that took place in the campus recently and arrest of the perpetrators

Withdrawal of the wrongful FIRs and show cause notices against students

Reconstitution of the ICC with elected student representatives, strictly in accordance with UGC regulations, and without administrative members, especially those who have shown their inability to handle such a case sensitively and responsibly

Removal of the Proctorial Board, who are “deeply anti-student and insensitive”

Resignation of the V-C, “who has overstayed his rightful tenure”

Immediate conduct of Student Union elections

Immediate cessation of surveillance and harassment of students by guards

Lifting of restrictions on students’ mobility and access to campus spaces

Parents write to V-C

Expressing deep concern regarding the safety of children on the campus, the parents have also written a representation to the V-C

