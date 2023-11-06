Heirs of political leaders in electoral battle to continue legacy

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several political heirs of prominent leaders are preparing to throw their hat in the ring in the upcoming Assembly elections to continue their family tradition. Some close relatives of veteran politicians are also rearing to contest. Telangana’s political landscape has some successors of prominent leaders who have proved worthy of their parents.

Instead of resting on their laurels, they are working hard to win the elections this time too. For instance, D Sridhar Babu, who has been elected four times from the Manthani Assembly segment, is determined to win the seat for the fifth time. He succeeded his father Sripada Rao, who represented the constituency before his death. Sridhar Babu shares close family ties with former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA and former home minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh K Jana Reddy has handed the baton to his younger son Jaiveer Reddy, who is contesting from the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He won four times from Chalakurthy and same number of times from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Sitting MLA Voditela Satish Babu in Husnabad Assembly constituency and son of Rajya Sabha MP Captain Lakshmikantha Rao has set his eyes on a hat-trick. Lakshmikantha Rao was elected as an MLA twice from Huzurabad — in the 2004 and 2008 elections.

Another heir who is in the electoral battle to carry on their father’s legacy is GHMC corporator Vijaya Reddy, daughter of former CLP leader P Janardhan Reddy, who was popularly known as PJR. She is contesting from her father’s constituency of Khairatabad on a Congress ticket. PJR’s son Vishnuvardhan Reddy also won two times. Recently he joined the BRS after the Congress denied him a ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills.

Former Maharashtra governor and BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s son Vikas Rao is another heir who is trying to continue the family tradition. He is trying to secure the BJP ticket from Vemulawada Assembly constituency. BRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao, who has won the Korutla Assembly segment since 2009, has passed on his legacy to his son Dr Sanjay, who will be entering the electoral battle this time.

Former MP AP Jithender Reddy’s son Mithun Reddy is testing his luck in the Assembly elections from Mahbubnagar on a BJP ticket. Jithender Reddy was elected as MP twice from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segment.In Secunderabad Cantonment, MLA G Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nandita is contesting on a BRS ticket. She wants to continue her father’s legacy. Sayanna was elected to the Assembly four times from the same segment.

Former Union minister G Venkataswamy’s son Vinod Venkataswamy is carrying on his father’s legacy. He is being fielded by the Congress in the Bellampally Assembly constituency. His younger son Vivek Venkataswamy, who recently jumped from the BJP to the Congress, is also likely to contest from the Chennur Assembly segment. Vivek Venkataswamy has represented Peddapalli in the Lok Sabha.

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s son Rohith is contesting from Medak on the Congress ticket. Hanumantha Rao has won twice from Medak and wants his son to succeed him. In the Andole Assembly segment, former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha is contesting from the Congress and trying to get elected again from the constituency that he had earlier represented thrice. His father was also elected for three terms and served as a minister.

Former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy’s son Ch Srinivas Reddy is trying his luck in Dubbaka. He contested in the Dubbaka by-poll recently, but failed to win. This time, he is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat.

In Narayanapet Assembly segment, the Congress is fielding Chittem Parnika Reddy, daughter of Chittem Venkateswar Reddy who died along with his father Chittem Narsi Reddy in a Naxal attack in 2005. Narsi Reddy was a Congress MLA. Parnika is the daughter-in-law of another prominent leader and former minister DK Aruna.

