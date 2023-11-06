HRDA alleges electoral malpractice by private hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of Healthcare Reform Doctor’s Association have alleged that the medical superintendent of Care Hospital, Malakpet, is forcibly collecting postal ballots of Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) election from consultants in the name of instructions from the district medical and health officer (DMHO). In a representation to health secretary SAM Rizvi, the members have urged the authorities to conduct proper enquiry and take necessary action.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation of Dr Alician Earl asking doctors to submit ballot papers was also attached with the representation. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Alician explained that she had asked to forward the ballot papers directly to DMHO. “We all want a good administration at the medical council level. Why would we ask doctors to submit it to us?” she asked.

HRDA has also stated that a private medical college management is also threatening teaching faculty and postgraduate students to hand over blank election postal ballots. The doctors have urged the health secretary to take necessary action after proper inquiry and directions to all private hospitals and private medical colleges not to indulge in such illegal acts.

