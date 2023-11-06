'I will ensure CBI investigation into Medigadda damage,' says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that he would ensure a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project within two hours after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allowed CBI to enter the State.

“There are only two options, either court or the State government should order inquiry. If CM KCR signs an order to investigate the damage to Kaleshwaram at 2 pm, I will ensure that the CBI will launch its probe by 4 pm,” Kishan Reddy said, while speaking at ‘meet the press’ session at Press Club.

Accusing the BRS supremo of destroying the system of democratic elections with the influence of money and liquor, Kishan Reddy expressed concern that even leaders like Gouthu Lachanna, Puchalapalli Sundaraiah, DS Reddy, and V Rama Rao wouldn’t have been elected in the current election scenario.

“During a meeting with our party president JP Nadda and other top leaders, they were shocked when they learned about the kind of election expenditure that is being made in Telangana. Along with Telangana, there are four other states Madya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram going for polls, and the election expenditure is very less in those States. You will never know what sort of situations the elections would lead to,” he said.

Responding to the allegations of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy that BRS MLC Kavitha was not arrested in liquor scam case due to a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, Kishan said that the Enforcement Directorate also investigated Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case.

“Does Revanth want Sonia to be jailed for ED questioning her? BJP neither hindered Kavitha’s arrest, nor is there a necessity to get her arrested. There is a system of law and it will take its own course.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that he would ensure a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project within two hours after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allowed CBI to enter the State. “There are only two options, either court or the State government should order inquiry. If CM KCR signs an order to investigate the damage to Kaleshwaram at 2 pm, I will ensure that the CBI will launch its probe by 4 pm,” Kishan Reddy said, while speaking at ‘meet the press’ session at Press Club. Accusing the BRS supremo of destroying the system of democratic elections with the influence of money and liquor, Kishan Reddy expressed concern that even leaders like Gouthu Lachanna, Puchalapalli Sundaraiah, DS Reddy, and V Rama Rao wouldn’t have been elected in the current election scenario.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “During a meeting with our party president JP Nadda and other top leaders, they were shocked when they learned about the kind of election expenditure that is being made in Telangana. Along with Telangana, there are four other states Madya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram going for polls, and the election expenditure is very less in those States. You will never know what sort of situations the elections would lead to,” he said. Responding to the allegations of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy that BRS MLC Kavitha was not arrested in liquor scam case due to a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, Kishan said that the Enforcement Directorate also investigated Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case. “Does Revanth want Sonia to be jailed for ED questioning her? BJP neither hindered Kavitha’s arrest, nor is there a necessity to get her arrested. There is a system of law and it will take its own course.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp