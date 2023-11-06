Home States Telangana

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s escort shoots himself over financial crisis

Ali had been struggling with financial difficulties for quite some time and was dependent on loans for survival.

Published: 06th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shot Dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 59-year-old cop working as the escort in-charge for Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reportedly shot himself with his service revolver in Jubilee Hills here on Sunday. According to the police, Mohammad Fazal Ali, a sub-inspector in the Armed Reserve, was only two years away from retirement and died by suicide in front of his daughter due to a financial crisis.

Early in the day, Ali, accompanied by his daughter, was headed to the minister’s residence in Srinagar Colony, where he obtained his service revolver from the reliever, the police said, adding that they then proceeded to a nearby tea shop, where Ali took the revolver and shot himself.

Upon learning of the incident, Sabitha visited the scene along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis. A case was registered at Jubilee Hills police station under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to his family members. Burial rituals were completed by the evening.

The police said Ali is survived by three daughters. His two elder daughters are divorced and reside with him, while the youngest daughter is preparing for her wedding. Ali had been struggling with financial difficulties for quite some time and was dependent on loans for survival. To secure his daughter’s future and fund her upcoming wedding, Ali had applied for a loan at the Bank of Baroda, which was denied. Upset by the rejection, he allegedly decided to end his life.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabitha Indra Reddy escort Shot dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp