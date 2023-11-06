Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s escort shoots himself over financial crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 59-year-old cop working as the escort in-charge for Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reportedly shot himself with his service revolver in Jubilee Hills here on Sunday. According to the police, Mohammad Fazal Ali, a sub-inspector in the Armed Reserve, was only two years away from retirement and died by suicide in front of his daughter due to a financial crisis.

Early in the day, Ali, accompanied by his daughter, was headed to the minister’s residence in Srinagar Colony, where he obtained his service revolver from the reliever, the police said, adding that they then proceeded to a nearby tea shop, where Ali took the revolver and shot himself.

Upon learning of the incident, Sabitha visited the scene along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis. A case was registered at Jubilee Hills police station under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to his family members. Burial rituals were completed by the evening.

The police said Ali is survived by three daughters. His two elder daughters are divorced and reside with him, while the youngest daughter is preparing for her wedding. Ali had been struggling with financial difficulties for quite some time and was dependent on loans for survival. To secure his daughter’s future and fund her upcoming wedding, Ali had applied for a loan at the Bank of Baroda, which was denied. Upset by the rejection, he allegedly decided to end his life.

