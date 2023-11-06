Home States Telangana

Nizamabad Congress ticket confirmed for Shabbir Ali?

According to sources, Shabbir Ali will visit Nizamabad on November 7 and file his nomination papers on November 9.

Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Former Minister and Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir. (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Former Kamareddy Congress MLA Md Shabbir Ali is likely to contest from Nizamabad in the upcoming elections. The AICC reportedly finalised his candidature in Nizamabad as TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be taking on BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy.

According to sources, Shabbir Ali will visit Nizamabad on November 7 and file his nomination papers on November 9. The local Congress leaders and the party’s frontal organisation activists thanked the high command for deciding to field Shabir Ali in Nizamabad during a meeting held at Shabbir Ali’s residence in Kamareddy on Sunday.

Several senior leaders, including P Sudharshan Reddy, Tahir Bin Hamdan, former Mayor D Sanjai, former MLC Akula Lalitha and Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manal Mohan Reddy attended the meeting, which adopted a resolution to support Shabbir Ali. While addressing the meeting, Shabbir Ali said that people want political change and Nizamabad people should also play active role to bring that change.

