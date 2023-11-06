Senior teachers want TET exemption for promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior teachers in Telangana have requested the government to exempt them from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) as they have crossed the age of 45 years which is the maximum age limit for appearing for the exam. They want promotions with a condition that they should clear the TET within 5 years from the date of promotion as a special case.

The Telangana government took up teachers’ promotions after eight years. Teachers who have completed 30 to 25 years of service were eagerly waiting for promotions. However, some teachers appointed after 2012 approached the high court seeking promotions for those who have cleared the TET. Subsequently, the State government discontinued the promotion schedule.

In connection with this, the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation has requested Prof Yogesh Singh, chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education to look into the matter.

Citing a government order, they said that those who were appointed before NCTE notification dated August 23, 2010 by District Selection Committee or by any competent authority were exempted from appearing for the TET. The State government has mentioned the same in every TET notification. All the teachers in service prior to that date are of the opinion that they have been exempted from passing the TET till now.

