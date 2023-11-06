Home States Telangana

T Harish Rao seeks SC categorisation Bill in Parliament

Harish Rao said that one SC study circle was set up in each district and was imparting free training for the Dalit students.

Published: 06th November 2023

Finance Minister T Harish Rao at a meeting of the Erukal community in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded that the Union government introduce a Bill in Parliament for categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). Addressing a meeting of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) at Indira Park here on Sunday, he said that if the present government fails to categorise SCs, the BRS would play a key role at the Centre after Lok Sabha polls and press for the categorisation.  

Recalling how the MRPS has been fighting for the categorisation of SC, he said that after the formation of Telangana, a resolution was adopted in the first Assembly session, favouring categorisation of SCs and it was sent to the Centre.

“A second resolution was also sent to the Union government. BRS leaders T Rajaiah and K Srihari handed over the copies of the Assembly resolutions to the Union government,” he said. Harish Rao said that one SC study circle was set up in each district and was imparting free training for the Dalit students.

Explaining the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, allotment of assigned lands to SCs and other schemes, he said: “As part of the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, reservations were provided in sanitation wings in hospitals and also in irrigation contracts.” He also promised that Madiga Atma Gourava Bhavan too would be constructed in Hyderabad.

Later addressing a meeting of Erukula community people in Kukatpally, Harish Rao recalled that the State government implemented the Eurukala Empowerment Scheme with Rs 60 crore funds and added that this scheme would be implemented in all mandals.

“Erukala leader Satyanarayana was nominated for the Legislative Council, but the Governor rejected the proposal. But Satyanarayana would be sent to the legislative body again,” he said. He also informed the gathering that Erukula Atma Gourava Bhavan was being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore in Nizampet.

