Telangana assembly polls 2023: Congress in dilemma as CPM closes door on alliance

HYDERABAD: As CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram began announcing the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections early on Sunday, veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who had been tasked with negotiating an alliance with the CPI and CPM, reached out to him by phone. However, by that point, the damage had already been done.

Disregarding the alliance proposal, the CPM declared its intent to contest 17 seats and revealed candidates for 14 of them, including Bhadrachalam, Aswaraopet, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Khammam and Sathupalli in the erstwhile Khammam district.

‘No unity in Congress’

During the phone conversation between Bhatti Vikramarka and Veerabhadram after the latter had already announced the candidates, the Congress leader enquired about the possibility of an alliance, stating that they were in discussions with the party high command. In response, Veerabhadram suggested that they first reach a decision within their party and then approach the CPM.

“There is no unity among the Congress leaders. Some want an alliance, while others would refuse to give us tickets. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy even went so far as to say that they would offer government portfolios but not MLA tickets,” Veerabhadram told TNIE.

Given that Vikramarka is contesting from Madhira segment, he would be looking for CPM’s support to secure a massive victory, given the latter’s significant vote share in the erstwhile Khammam district. At this juncture, the grand old party appears to be in a dilemma after CPM’s announcement that they would contest the elections independently.

However, in light of the CPM’s assertion that they are closing the door to an alliance, it remains to be seen whether the left party will ultimately accede to the Congress’ request and form an alliance similar to the CPI.

