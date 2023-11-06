Telangana assembly polls 2023: Kamma battle royale on cards in Khammam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It’s going to be a tough competition between Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and former minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao in the Khammam constituency. While Puvvada is trying to achieve a hat-trick, Thummala, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, will be trying his luck against his powerful rival from the ruling BRS party.

Both are Kammas and will spare no effort to win the votes of the community. There are 50,000 Kamma voters in Khammam. Son of the late CPI leader Puvvada Nageshwara Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar was first elected as an MLA from the Congress in 2014 and later joined the TRS (now BRS). He retained the seat in the 2018 Assembly elections and went on to find a berth in the State cabinet.

Born on 15 November, 1953, in Gandugulapalli village in erstwhile Khammam district, Thummala Nageswara Rao holds a bachelor degree in commerce. After completing MSc, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who was born on 19 April in 1965 in Kunavaram village took his political plunge. “The very face of the constituency has changed after the formation of Telangana State and Khammam is competing with Hyderabad in all spheres of progress,” the BRS MLA said.

Gollapadu channel, which once overflowed with drainage water, has been turned into a recreation facility with parks, walkways, open gyms, etc. A 10-km underground drainage pipeline has been laid from Kalvoddu to Prakashnagar to divert the drainage water and parks have been built above it by spending Rs 100 crore. Once an eyesore and source of mosquitoes and stench, the channel now is an epitome of beauty, said Puvvada.

Another notable development, according to the minister, is extension of cement-concrete roads from a length of 257 km before 2014 to 1,117 km in the constituency after he was elected to the Assembly. Khammam town also boasts of an IT hub which provides approximately 500 jobs to locals.

A state-of-the-art RTC bus terminus built at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the town is another example of development for which the BRS MLA claims the credit. Another landmark is Lakaram tankbund beautification that was taken up an completed after 2014.

Claiming that Khammam is a role model for many, Puvvada says officials from other districts visited the constituency to replicate the development in their areas. He said that he fulfilled all the assurances he gave to the people before elections and promises to take the development to a new level if he gets another chance.

However, Thummala Nageswara Rao claims that the present development was entirely because of his efforts when he was minister in the KCR Cabinet. “During my tenure many developmental works, including irrigation projects, roads, etc., were taken up. The BRS government failed to fulfil several assurances mentioned in the election manifesto,” he said.

P Harshitha, resident of Khammam town, said due to lack of underground drainage, dirty water flows on the roads. During the rainy season, things really get worse particularly in low-lying areas, she said.

While common man faces many problems getting house construction permission, for influential people it’s a cakewalk.

