Telangana: Revanth set to file papers for Kamareddy on Nov 8

Thakre told TNIE that the third list of candidates may be released any day now.

Published: 06th November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Key functionaries of the Telangana Congress met on Saturday to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the Kamareddy Assembly segment, where TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be taking on Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Those privy to information said that Revanth will file his nominations on November 6 from Kodangal and on November 8 from Kamareddy. 

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre held separate meetings with Revanth and Shabbir Ali, who had earlier contested from the Kamareddy segment. During the meetings, the party leadership discussed fielding Shabbir Ali from the Nizamabad Urban segment. It may be mentioned here that TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud is aspiring for the Nizamabad Urban ticket. 

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is likely to hold a video conference with the key functionaries in Telangana before releasing the third list. 

Thakre told TNIE that the third list of candidates may be released any day now. He said that the party was trying to release the list as early as possible
 

