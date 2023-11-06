Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sarpanch plaint to ECI over MLAs ‘bias’

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chelpur village sarpanch Nerella Mahender Goud on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India about the local authorities allegedly showing bias towards MLA and MP lads in the Constituency Development Programme(CDP) works.  

Earlier, election code works started in the Chelpur village of the Huzurabad mandal as per approval from authorities but then stopped.

Authorities are acting upon the directions of the BRS leaders rather than carrying out the development works assigned by the state government transparently, he alleged in the complaint.

Due to a halt in the development works, around 500 cement bags, sand, and gravel were dumped, he lamented. He pointed out that local authorities are not showing the current work list and said that he has already requested the collector to look into the matter and take necessary action.

