Telangana: Which side is Vijayashanti?

A fan of former MP Vijayashanti rushes to embrace her during the distribution of ABVF Skill Developement certificates in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

By B kartheek
Express News Service

‘Keep working, send family members to collect B Forms’
Why are mostly family members of Congress candidates, even those living far away from Hyderabad, collecting B Forms at Gandhi Bhavan? The party is said to have asked the candidates to be on the ground publicising the party’s guarantees and send their family members instead to the party HQ. The kin and kith, mostly youngsters, were all smiles as they held the B forms of their family members. On the other hand, candidates from the Hyderabad region including Mohammad Azharuddin and Mogili Sunitha have
collected their B forms in person.

KCR chelli vs KCR alludu?
It is being widely speculated that actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti, whom CM KCR used fondly to refer as chelli (sister) when she was in the TRS (now BRS), will be fielded against Health Minister T Harish Rao, nephew (alludu) of KCR in a bid to give him a tough fight in his Siddipet citadel. But there is a twist here. One is not sure which party is going to field Vijayashanti there as there is speculation over her jumping ship to the Congress from the BJP.

