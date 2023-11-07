‘Addas’ deserted as netas engage workers in election campaign

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : The addas where labourers wait for work daily nowadays wear a deserted look as the worker are being picked up by various political parties as part of mobilisation of crowd for their public meetings as the campaign for the Assembly elections has picked up in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Almost all political parties are also engaging the labourers in door-to-door campaigning in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Wages & free meals

Every day, they provide a free meal and a daily wage of a minimum of Rs 800 to Rs 1000. The daily wage labourers express delight over the election campaigning as they find it more convenient than sweating in the scorching sun. The icing on the case is they are getting wages and free meals these days.

K Bhagya, a daily wage worker at a labour adda at Public Garden in Hanamkonda, said that the political parties’ agents hire them. “They arrange vehicles to pick us up and take us to different Assembly constituencies to participate in election campaigning. Also, we are paid Rs 700 per day for door-to-door campaigning and Rs 1,000 for attending public meetings. They provide us food as well,” said Bhagya.

Saving money

She further said the agents give us instructions on what slogans to raise and how, party flags to hold and candidates’ pamphlets in rallies and how to approach people urging them to vote for a candidate in their constituency, explained Bhagya.

Another daily wage labourer, K Vijaya said: “We have to wait for hours for work at labour adda every day. Working on daily wages is tough as there are many days when we won’t be hired at all. Now we are getting work every day. We are participating in the election campaigning and are saving money. We work for any party that approaches us. It is only during election time that political parties think of us. After the elections, they forget us and are not bothered about the issues of daily wage labourers.

