AP man hires auto, brings 71-year-old ailing mother to a crematorium, abandons her there

Rural police Station ASI P Umapathi who visited the shed along with his personnel saw her condition and rushed her to hospital.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 11:55 AM

71-year-old Ratnamma is seen lying at Vaikuntadamam in Miryalaguda Mandal.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man left his mother who is struggling with several health problems at a cremation ground, asking her to fend for herself.

The incident took place at Water Tank Thanda in Miryalaguda mandal on Monday. The woman is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and other problems.

According to the police, Venkatesgwarlur from Gamapadu in Dhagepalli mandal in Andhra Pradesh brought his 71-year-old mother Venkat Ratnamma in an autorickshaw three days ago and left her at Vykutadhamam (cremation ground) in the thanda. Village panchayat workers, watering the plants near the graveyard saw her plight on Sunday and informed sarpanch Ramachandru about her.

He then made her move to a  shed and provided her with some food to eat. As no one came looking for her, he informed the Miryalugda police.

Rural police Station ASI P Umapathi who visited the shed along with his personnel saw her condition and rushed her to hospital.

Umapati called Venkat Ratnamma’s son Venkateshwarlu through Dhachepalli police and gave him counselling. Venkateshwarlu then took her mother back to his village, after swearing that he would take good care of her.

