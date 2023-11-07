BJP chargesheet ‘exposes failures & corruption’ of BRS

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack at the ruling BRS, the BJP on Monday released a comprehensive chargesheet that depicted Telangana ensnared in a web, symbolising the State’s alleged entanglement in corruption.

BJP State president and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with chargesheet committee chairman P Muralidhar Rao and BJP Telangana in-charge Prakash Javadekar, unveiled the chargesheet at a private hotel here.

The accusations spanned multiple sectors, decrying alleged maladministration in agriculture, farmers’ welfare, irrigation, education, health, power supply, industry, tourism, cinema, rural and urban development, religious affairs and purported betrayals concerning various communities, including SCs, STs, BCs, women, unemployed individuals, employees, NRIs, elderly citizens, workers, Telangana movement activists and journalists.

The chargesheet specifically highlighted the plight of the unemployed, attributing suicides to the failure to fill existing job vacancies and the non-implementation of a promised unemployment allowance of `3,016. Furthermore, it also underscored an increase in crimes against women during the BRS regime while citing the prevalence of alcohol and drug abuse as the reasons behind it.

In a pointed assertion regarding agricultural concerns, the document emphasised that over 7,800 farmers had reportedly taken their lives in the last nine and a half years in Telangana. It criticised the unfulfilled promises by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prioritise farmers’ welfare by ensuring support prices for all crops and compensating for crop losses, which allegedly remained undelivered.

Javadekar, during the release, insinuated links between Telangana and Islamic terrorism, suggesting an increase in sleeper cells supported by the AIMIM. He cited PFI connections in Hyderabad and referenced recent NIA arrests in the city.

Lashing out at the State government, Kishan Reddy castigated the BRS government, alleging its compliance with AIMIM pressure, particularly criticising the purported influence exerted on the police force. He further accused the government of politicising the police system and utilising threats of transfers.

Accusing the State government of being an example of corruption, Muralidhar Rao said that the State government cannot run without corruption. He said that corruption in Kaleshwaram project came to the fore with pillars caving in.

The claims:

The BRS failed in addressing issues in agriculture, farmers’ welfare, irrigation, education, health, power supply, industry, tourism, cinema, rural and urban development sectors

Betraying SCs, STs, BCs, women, unemployed youths, employees, NRIs, elderly citizens, Telangana movement activists and journalists

The chargesheet specifically highlights issues with unemployment, attributing suicides to the failure to fill job vacancies

It also mentions an increase in crimes against women during the BRS regime, linking it to alcohol and drug abuse

In agriculture, the document alleges the suicide of over 7,800 farmers in the last nine and a half years in Telangana

