BJP’s ‘BC CM’ slogan is hollow, misleading: BRS MLC K Kavitha

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : BRS MLC K Kavitha has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the public regarding the removal of a BC leader from the post of BJP State president before visiting Telangana for the saffron party’s election campaign.

Accompanied by MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, senior leaders Ponnala Lakshaiah and Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj along with MLAs Ganesh Gupta and A Jeevan Reddy at the party office here on Monday, Kavitha told reporters, “They (BJP leaders) say they will replace the BC president and appoint a new BC chief minister.

Promising to eliminate the current position and offer an imaginary one, all while knowing that they won’t come to power under any circumstances, is a political deception aimed at the BC community. In the last elections, the BJP forfeited deposits in 105 seats. This time, the situation appears to be similar everywhere. So, where would this BC chief minister come from? The ‘BC CM’ slogan is merely a political catchphrase, a hollow and misleading one.”

Kavitha also demanded an explanation from the Union government regarding the delay in conducting a BC caste census and voiced concerns about the BJP’s handling of BC issues. She criticised the Centre over its alleged failure to fill backlog posts and properly implement OBC reservations. She expressed disappointment with the Congress for not adequately addressing the injustices faced by BCs in the country and described it as a ‘useless opposition party’.

She emphasised that other parties only seemed to express affection for BCs during elections, but the people of Telangana would remember who truly supported BCs when elections were not on the horizon. Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s focus was on the welfare of future generations, not just elections.

