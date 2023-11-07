BRS looted resources of poor farmers: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / HYDERABAD : Expressing confidence in the Congress forming government in the State after the upcoming Assembly elections, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that his party would fulfil all the promises it made in the election manifesto.

Bhatti, who will be seeking re-election from Madhira constituency, campaigned in Mulugumadu and Sakhina Veedu villages.

In his speeches, he accused the BRS government of cheating the farmers by not completing their crop loan waiver process. “If the Congress is voted to power, it would waive crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

“The BRS failed to provide good governance but but succeeded in looting the resources of poor farmers,” he alleged.

Asking the BRS as to what happened to the promise of providing three acres of land to the Dalits, Bhatti alleged that the government has done nothing but cheated the Dalits.

KCR has turned TS into ‘suicide capital’: Khera

Meanwhile, AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that KCR has turned the young State into “suicide capital of India”.

“The four wheels of BRS car are corruption, callousness, cheating, and commissions,” Khera said.

He added that the people of Telangana have decided to dump the BRS into the Bay of Bengal after the elections. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Khera said that the people of Telangana were desperately waiting to evict the BRS government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM / HYDERABAD : Expressing confidence in the Congress forming government in the State after the upcoming Assembly elections, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that his party would fulfil all the promises it made in the election manifesto. Bhatti, who will be seeking re-election from Madhira constituency, campaigned in Mulugumadu and Sakhina Veedu villages. In his speeches, he accused the BRS government of cheating the farmers by not completing their crop loan waiver process. “If the Congress is voted to power, it would waive crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The BRS failed to provide good governance but but succeeded in looting the resources of poor farmers,” he alleged. Asking the BRS as to what happened to the promise of providing three acres of land to the Dalits, Bhatti alleged that the government has done nothing but cheated the Dalits. KCR has turned TS into ‘suicide capital’: Khera Meanwhile, AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that KCR has turned the young State into “suicide capital of India”. “The four wheels of BRS car are corruption, callousness, cheating, and commissions,” Khera said. He added that the people of Telangana have decided to dump the BRS into the Bay of Bengal after the elections. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Khera said that the people of Telangana were desperately waiting to evict the BRS government. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp