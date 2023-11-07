Congress, CPI clinch seat-sharing deal

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After weeks of wrangling, the Congress and CPI finally agreed to a seat-sharing formula for the forthcoming elections. Accordingly, the CPI will field its candidate from Kothagudem constituency while the Congress will ensure two nominees from the Left party make it to the Legislative Council. This was decided at a meeting at Makdoom Bhavan attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC's senior election observer for Telangana Deepa Das Munshi, CPI secretary K Narayana and CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao. The seat-sharing formula was later announced at a joint press conference where Revanth expressed confidence in clinching a similar deal with the CPM. Stating that the Left parties and the Congress have a shared objective centreing around public welfare and the removal of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre. Revanth also disclosed plans to establish a committee aimed at efficiently managing campaign strategies and optimising the transfer of votes. Sambashiva Rao said there was a negative sentiment towards the ruling BRS. He stated the CPI's intent to assert its presence in the legislative bodies so that it could amplify the voice of the people. "The people are feeling suffocated by the BRS rule. Even the right to protest given by British rulers is trampled upon. There are no unions in TSRTC. Did the people achieve separate Telangana to face repression? Certainly not," he said.