Congress third candidate list confirms Revanth to take on KCR

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official! TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be contesting from Kamareddy Assembly constituency against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress released its third list on Monday, according to which Revanth will be the only candidate from the party to be contesting two segments.

TNIE had on October 30 broken the story that Revanth will be contesting from Kamareddy.

Interestingly, the Congress, without specifying any reason, replaced Vannela Ashok, its candidate for the Boath Assembly segment with Ade Gajender, and also decided to field Tudi Megha Reddy in place of Gillela Chinna Reddy for Wanaparthy.

Why is Kondangal neglected, asks Revanth

The grand old party also announced that the recently-joined G Vivekanand will contest from the Chennur segment. It was expected that the party would give the Chennur ticket to Vivekanand’s son.

Meanwhile, the party shifted Mohd Ali Shabbir from his Kamareddy segment to the Nizamabad Urban constituency. By not announcing a candidate for the Miryalaguda segment, the party has kept its hopes of striking an alliance with CPM alive.

The party has yet to announce candidates for the Charminar, Miryalaguda, Thungathurthi and Suryapet constituencies.If sourcers are to be believed, the Congress is likely to give Charminar ticket to AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. TPCC

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Revanth Reddy filed his nomination papers for the Kodangal Assembly segment on Monday, which he had unsuccessfully contested in 2018.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao of having done nothing despite promising to adopt Kodangal during the 2018 Assembly elections, Revanth appealed to the voters of the constituency to pass unanimous resolutions in favour of the Congress.

“There shouldn’t be groups or separate gangs. Entire Kodangal should be united. Divided we collapse, and our lives would be jeopardised,” Revanth said, addressing a massive rally after filing his nomination papers. Revanth is also slated to contest for the Kamareddy constituency.

Addressing the crowd, the TPCC chief said KCR made MLC Gurnath Reddy believe that Kodangal would get Krishna waters, railway line, a junior college and a PG college. “Not a single promise was fulfilled in the last five years. BRS leaders have no face to seek votes in the constituency,” he thundered.

“Why is everything being given to Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel, and not Kodangal? This election is a fight to get jobs for the unemployed.

This election is between the people of Kondangal and KCR,” Revanth said, lamenting that the BRS MLA did not raise Kodangal issues in the Assembly. Deriding the chief minister for not accepting his challenge of contesting from Kodangal, he said that this was because KCR failed to develop the segment.

Stating that each voter was as important, Revanth promised to bring Krishna water to the segment by completing the Kodangal lift irrigation scheme if the Congress was voted to power. He urged the voters to give him a bigger majority than his Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar got in the recent elections.

Rs 13.76 Lakh

Is Revanth’s income, almost double — from Rs 7.31 lakh in 2018 — while his wife’s income dipped to Rs 11.13 lakh from 12.62 lakh

He owns movable property worth Rs 2.18 crore and his wife Rs 2.92 crore

Revanth’s immovable assets are worth Rs 8.62 crore and his wife’s Rs 15.02 crore.

Their liabilities are Rs 86 lakh and Rs 44 lakh respectively

He is facing trial in 89 cases, including the vote for cash case

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: It’s official! TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be contesting from Kamareddy Assembly constituency against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Congress released its third list on Monday, according to which Revanth will be the only candidate from the party to be contesting two segments. TNIE had on October 30 broken the story that Revanth will be contesting from Kamareddy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, the Congress, without specifying any reason, replaced Vannela Ashok, its candidate for the Boath Assembly segment with Ade Gajender, and also decided to field Tudi Megha Reddy in place of Gillela Chinna Reddy for Wanaparthy. Why is Kondangal neglected, asks Revanth The grand old party also announced that the recently-joined G Vivekanand will contest from the Chennur segment. It was expected that the party would give the Chennur ticket to Vivekanand’s son. Meanwhile, the party shifted Mohd Ali Shabbir from his Kamareddy segment to the Nizamabad Urban constituency. By not announcing a candidate for the Miryalaguda segment, the party has kept its hopes of striking an alliance with CPM alive. The party has yet to announce candidates for the Charminar, Miryalaguda, Thungathurthi and Suryapet constituencies.If sourcers are to be believed, the Congress is likely to give Charminar ticket to AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. TPCC Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Revanth Reddy filed his nomination papers for the Kodangal Assembly segment on Monday, which he had unsuccessfully contested in 2018. Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao of having done nothing despite promising to adopt Kodangal during the 2018 Assembly elections, Revanth appealed to the voters of the constituency to pass unanimous resolutions in favour of the Congress. “There shouldn’t be groups or separate gangs. Entire Kodangal should be united. Divided we collapse, and our lives would be jeopardised,” Revanth said, addressing a massive rally after filing his nomination papers. Revanth is also slated to contest for the Kamareddy constituency. Addressing the crowd, the TPCC chief said KCR made MLC Gurnath Reddy believe that Kodangal would get Krishna waters, railway line, a junior college and a PG college. “Not a single promise was fulfilled in the last five years. BRS leaders have no face to seek votes in the constituency,” he thundered. “Why is everything being given to Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel, and not Kodangal? This election is a fight to get jobs for the unemployed. This election is between the people of Kondangal and KCR,” Revanth said, lamenting that the BRS MLA did not raise Kodangal issues in the Assembly. Deriding the chief minister for not accepting his challenge of contesting from Kodangal, he said that this was because KCR failed to develop the segment. Stating that each voter was as important, Revanth promised to bring Krishna water to the segment by completing the Kodangal lift irrigation scheme if the Congress was voted to power. He urged the voters to give him a bigger majority than his Karnataka counterpart Shivakumar got in the recent elections. Rs 13.76 Lakh Is Revanth’s income, almost double — from Rs 7.31 lakh in 2018 — while his wife’s income dipped to Rs 11.13 lakh from 12.62 lakh He owns movable property worth Rs 2.18 crore and his wife Rs 2.92 crore Revanth’s immovable assets are worth Rs 8.62 crore and his wife’s Rs 15.02 crore. Their liabilities are Rs 86 lakh and Rs 44 lakh respectively He is facing trial in 89 cases, including the vote for cash case Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp