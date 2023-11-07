Home States Telangana

ISB robotic startup XMachines secures funding from Dare Ventures

These robots can be conveniently used on small farms, enhance cultivation efficiency, and reduce chemical usage through data-driven agricultural practices.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

artificial intelligence , automation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ISB’s robotics startup XMachines has secured seed funding from Dare Ventures. XMachines is a robotics company pioneering the development of AI-based robots to cater to the needs of farmers.

With a mission of course correcting current agricultural practices towards sustainability, XMachines has pioneered the development of compact autonomous robots capable of an array of agricultural tasks, such as seeding, weeding, spraying, and planting. These robots can be conveniently used on small farms, enhance cultivation efficiency, and reduce chemical usage through data-driven agricultural practices.

DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB) offered early support and guidance in nurturing XMachines to become industry-ready. Later, the startup, which belonged to the 2021 cohort, was supported with seed funding under the NIDHI - SSS (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Seed Support System) scheme by the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

“We are integrating automation with agriculture, making it fun, convenient, and profitable for today’s and tomorrow’s farmers. We foresee a future where there is a robot on every farm and agriculture happens in an intelligent and data-driven manner in harmony with climate change and the growing needs of the population,” said Trivikram Kumar Dogga, founder and CEO of XMachines.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISB Rootics Dare ventures AI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp