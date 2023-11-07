ISB robotic startup XMachines secures funding from Dare Ventures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ISB’s robotics startup XMachines has secured seed funding from Dare Ventures. XMachines is a robotics company pioneering the development of AI-based robots to cater to the needs of farmers.

With a mission of course correcting current agricultural practices towards sustainability, XMachines has pioneered the development of compact autonomous robots capable of an array of agricultural tasks, such as seeding, weeding, spraying, and planting. These robots can be conveniently used on small farms, enhance cultivation efficiency, and reduce chemical usage through data-driven agricultural practices.

DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB) offered early support and guidance in nurturing XMachines to become industry-ready. Later, the startup, which belonged to the 2021 cohort, was supported with seed funding under the NIDHI - SSS (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations - Seed Support System) scheme by the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

“We are integrating automation with agriculture, making it fun, convenient, and profitable for today’s and tomorrow’s farmers. We foresee a future where there is a robot on every farm and agriculture happens in an intelligent and data-driven manner in harmony with climate change and the growing needs of the population,” said Trivikram Kumar Dogga, founder and CEO of XMachines.

