KCR blames Congress for past sufferings, says BRS is ‘Sri Rama raksha’ for TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday blamed the grand old party for backwardness Telangana suffered in the past and declared that “BRS is the only Sri Rama raksha” (protector) for the State.

Addressing election meetings in Gadwal, Makthal, Devarakadra and Narayanpet Assembly segments in erstwhile Mahbunagar district, he said: “We are able to resolve several issues like drinking water, irrigation and other issues. Vote for BRS to ensure that this trend continues in future too.”

Rao also blamed former Congress CM of undivided State Neelam Sanjiva Reddy for including Valmiki Boyas in the list of BCs in Telangana and STs list in Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS government sent proposal several times to Narendra Modi government to include Valmiki Boyas in STs. But, there is no response, he added.

At the Gadwal meeting, Rao asked the people “how many decades the Congress was in power and what it did for Telangana” and said it was responsible for droughts in Palamuru region. “You have already witnessed changes the erstwhile Mahbubnagar underwent in the last 10 years rule under BRS,” Rao said.

“Congress leaders filed cases against Palamuru-Rangareddy project in the separate State. By the grace of God, we received environmental clearance for the project recently, “ Rao said and recalled that in the undivided AP, the Congress leaders even said that they would divert Krishna river waters to Anantapur and other areas outside the river basin.

Youth assaulted, jailed for demanding separate State Telangana youth were assaulted and jailed for demanding the separate State during the Congress regime, Rao recalled.

“Telangana did not get its rightful share in Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) because of the attitude of the successive Congress governments,” he alleged.

“When Bachawat Tribunal was sanctioning Krishna river waters in 1974, no Congress leader demanded rightful share for Palamuru. Even Bachawat Tribunal commented that no one was asking for share of water in Telangana. Telangana would have been in a better position had it not been merged with AP, the Tribunal commented. Later, Bachawat Tribunal allocated 17 tmcft water to Jurala project,” he said.

“In the separate State, Makthal is among the few areas where the cultivable area was highest in the State,” Rao said while enumerating the development and welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government. The BRS chief said the canal to provide irrigation water to Narayanpet and Makthal was sanctioned and people of these areas would get water in next seven to eight months. He also blamed the BJP government at the Centre for not sanctioning a single medical college to the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Mahbubnagar tour was delayed by five hours after the chopper, he was travelling in, developed a technical snag in the afternoon. The alert pilot immediately turned the chopper back and safely landed at KR’s farmhouse at Erravalli. Later, Rao travelled by another helicopter to attended the public meeting in Devarakadra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday blamed the grand old party for backwardness Telangana suffered in the past and declared that “BRS is the only Sri Rama raksha” (protector) for the State. Addressing election meetings in Gadwal, Makthal, Devarakadra and Narayanpet Assembly segments in erstwhile Mahbunagar district, he said: “We are able to resolve several issues like drinking water, irrigation and other issues. Vote for BRS to ensure that this trend continues in future too.” Rao also blamed former Congress CM of undivided State Neelam Sanjiva Reddy for including Valmiki Boyas in the list of BCs in Telangana and STs list in Andhra Pradesh. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BRS government sent proposal several times to Narendra Modi government to include Valmiki Boyas in STs. But, there is no response, he added. At the Gadwal meeting, Rao asked the people “how many decades the Congress was in power and what it did for Telangana” and said it was responsible for droughts in Palamuru region. “You have already witnessed changes the erstwhile Mahbubnagar underwent in the last 10 years rule under BRS,” Rao said. “Congress leaders filed cases against Palamuru-Rangareddy project in the separate State. By the grace of God, we received environmental clearance for the project recently, “ Rao said and recalled that in the undivided AP, the Congress leaders even said that they would divert Krishna river waters to Anantapur and other areas outside the river basin. Youth assaulted, jailed for demanding separate State Telangana youth were assaulted and jailed for demanding the separate State during the Congress regime, Rao recalled. “Telangana did not get its rightful share in Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) because of the attitude of the successive Congress governments,” he alleged. “When Bachawat Tribunal was sanctioning Krishna river waters in 1974, no Congress leader demanded rightful share for Palamuru. Even Bachawat Tribunal commented that no one was asking for share of water in Telangana. Telangana would have been in a better position had it not been merged with AP, the Tribunal commented. Later, Bachawat Tribunal allocated 17 tmcft water to Jurala project,” he said. “In the separate State, Makthal is among the few areas where the cultivable area was highest in the State,” Rao said while enumerating the development and welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government. The BRS chief said the canal to provide irrigation water to Narayanpet and Makthal was sanctioned and people of these areas would get water in next seven to eight months. He also blamed the BJP government at the Centre for not sanctioning a single medical college to the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Mahbubnagar tour was delayed by five hours after the chopper, he was travelling in, developed a technical snag in the afternoon. The alert pilot immediately turned the chopper back and safely landed at KR’s farmhouse at Erravalli. Later, Rao travelled by another helicopter to attended the public meeting in Devarakadra. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp