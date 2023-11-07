No salary, no social security: Sanitation workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation demand better pay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 500 garbage collectors employed with the GHMC gathered at the City Convention of Hyderabad Garbage Collectors’ Collective (HyGCC) organised at the Montfort Social Institute (MSI) in Hyderabad.

At the convention, garbage collectors spoke about their pressing demands and the lack of basic rights. The convention was organised in association with India Network for Basic Income (INBI) Foundation and WorkFREE.

In his welcome address, Varghese Theckanath, director of MSI, said that garbage collectors are often counted out of important events, such as World Environment Day celebrations, despite their crucial role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Collectivisation is a very important way to claim rights and put forth demands, he said.

Justice B Chandra Kumar, retired judge of High Court, highlighted the concerning trend of privatisation in garbage collection. He argued that the government’s shift in responsibility - outsourcing waste management to corporate entities like Ramky - raised questions about accountability and workers’ livelihood rights.

Dr Sarath Davala, from INBI Foundation, said that a memorandum will be presented to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The memorandum will include formal recognition of garbage collectors as essential workers by the government, enumeration of their numbers by the GHMC and the Labour department, registration of their names, provision of identity cards, and the establishment of a helpline application to address workplace harassment grievances.

In the absence of salary and social security, garbage collectors rely on the money given by households for their income. While most houses pay Rs 100 per month, delays in salaries are also common. They demanded that the fee per household be increased to Rs 250 and the government provide an annual vehicular maintenance grant of Rs 25,000 and vehicle insurance.

