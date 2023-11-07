Home States Telangana

PIL seeks shifting of hazardous chemical factories

The PIL expressed concern over the inaction of government agencies such as Central Pollution Control Board and Telangana Pollution Control Board.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:54 AM

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

Image of Telangana High Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court issued notices to the government on Monday, in response to a PIL filed by PLN Rao, a social worker from Hyderabad.

The PIL expressed concern over the inaction of various government bodies, including the Centre, State government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), in response to the activities of 70 pharmaceutical and chemical industries operating in the Jeedimetla area.

These industries have been accused of emitting hazardous and pungent chemicals, posing a severe threat to the lives of nearby residents, as well as the local flora and fauna, the PIL alleged.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to take action against these industries and relocate them from the Jeedimetla area, beyond the Outer Ring Road.

Counsel representing the petitioner informed the court of the 300 industries operating in the Jeedimetla area, over 70 are chemical and pharmaceutical industries and are allegedly disposing of around five lakh litres of hazardous effluents without adhering to the Hazardous Waste Management Rules of 2016. In response to these allegations, the court issued notices to the secretary, MoEFCC, the Inspector General of Forests, the member secretary of the CPCBoard, the TSPCB, and others, seeking their response in four weeks.

