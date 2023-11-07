PM Modi may announce slew of sops for BCs at Hyderabad public meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a BC Atma Gourava Sabha (BC self-respect meeting) at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday, aligning with the BJP’s commitment to electing a BC (Backward Classes) candidate as the chief minister should they come to power.

The prime minister is expected to make a series of promises to the BC community if the BJP secures victory. The saffron party has prioritised BCs in allocating tickets for the Assembly elections.

The BJP has been advocating for BC empowerment, asserting that it aims to empower BCs like no other political party in India’s history. By convening a massive public gathering, attracting at least 1 lakh attendees from across the State and transcending party lines, the BJP aims to consolidate BC votes and foster BC leadership within the State.

The party’s BC wing, OBC Morcha, has made extensive preparations for the public meeting, where the prime minister is expected to make commitments aimed at winning the BC community’s support.

According to sources, Modi is likely to establish a State-level BC commission akin to the National Commission for Backward Classes and allocate dedicated funds for BC welfare.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP spokesperson NV Subash said former chief minister NT Rama Rao had campaigned on the platform of BC issues but did not appoint a BC chief minister or deputy chief minister during his tenure. “It is only the BJP that is going to polls with the ‘BC CM’ promise, and we believe the party will win the elections with this slogan,” Subash said.

