Home States Telangana

Scattered rains expected across Hyderabad

Mist and haze are very likely to prevail during morning hours in the city, the IMD added. In addition, isolated rains are anticipated across the state as well. 

Published: 07th November 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Commuters are seen riding their vehicles in a waterlogged road following the rains in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a welcome relief to the city, Hyderabad can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the coming week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad. The forecast comes following a particularly dry period in the State.

However, the rains are expected to be scattered. In Hyderabad, light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur towards the evening or night for the next 48 hours.

While the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31o C, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22o C.

Mist and haze are very likely to prevail during morning hours in the city, the IMD added. In addition, isolated rains are anticipated across the state as well. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad IMD rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp