Scattered rains expected across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a welcome relief to the city, Hyderabad can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the coming week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad. The forecast comes following a particularly dry period in the State.

However, the rains are expected to be scattered. In Hyderabad, light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur towards the evening or night for the next 48 hours.

While the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31o C, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22o C.

Mist and haze are very likely to prevail during morning hours in the city, the IMD added. In addition, isolated rains are anticipated across the state as well.

