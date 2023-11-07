Home States Telangana

Section 144 to continue at Medigadda

The imposition of Section 144 in the region will continue given the increasing number of political leaders visiting the site to inspect the damaged pillars.

Section 144. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Security has been beefed up at Medigadda barrage in Ambatipally village of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The CRPF and local police are monitoring the security arrangements at the barrage. Vehicular traffic and pedestrians have been completely restricted on the barrage. Access is being granted only to those with prior permission from senior police officers.

Mahadevpur Circle Inspector (CI) T Kiran said that non-locals have attempted to access the barrage despite the stringent security measures. He said that Section 30 of the Police Act will be enforced, as directed by higher authorities.  He said that the use of drones and video cameras to capture the project site is strictly prohibited.

