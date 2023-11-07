Sexual harassment: 'V-C your time’s up,' chant EFLU students on hunger strike in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drop of tear rolled down and wetted the blue mask of a first year Arts student of English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) protesting at the gate of the institution on Monday.

Representatives from a women’s organisation expressed their solidarity with the protesting students, some of whom were also detained by police. A dramatic series of events was witnessed at the campus after the students started their hunger strike by 1 pm.

“I have been on campus for just two months. However, I have personally observed at least three to four cases of sexual harassment happening around me and it has had a personal impact on me. We do not feel safe on campus,” the student said, speaking to TNIE.

For a long period of time, the students of EFLU have been putting several demands in front of the administration including arrest of preparators who sexually assaulted a woman on campus a few days ago, constitution of an internal complaints committee (ICC) with student’s representation and removal of the vice-chancellor and proctor.

A hunger strike was announced on Sunday after Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar released a letter addressing the students, calling them out to protect the university’s image. In his letter, he claimed that a few dissident outsiders are waiting for an opportunity to create disturbance in the campus.

The students began their hunger strike inside the campus chanting slogans “V-C your time’s up.” The police who were already inside, detained two students who were on a hunger strike and five others. Soon after which Proctor T Samson addressed the students and declared that none of their demands would be fulfilled. He also asked them to call off the protest. However, the students did not budge. As the students from University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and members of EFLU Alumni came to the gate of the campus from outside, the police detained them as well. The students continued chanting slogans “inquilab zindabad” and “EFLU admin shame shame” as they were taken into police vehicles.

Meanwhile, the security personnels deployed at the university were not allowing anyone, even the media, to talk to the students and record what was happening.

The indefinite hunger strike was continued by the rest of the students which also received support from various women organisations, transgender and other activists who promised to take up the issue on national level and try for the release of the detained students.

EFLU releases clarification

While the protest continued, the EFLU administration released a clarification statement about the incident on Monday evening. The university in their statement said that the it informed the students that they fully understand the concerns of the students on the reported sexual assault.

But the demand of EFLU students regarding the arrest of culprits is not in the hands of the university as the police are thoroughly investigating the reported incident. “The survivor could not give any clue to identify the culprits to the ICC,” the statement said.

The university also clarified that with regard to the composition of the ICC, the students claim that the chairperson holding the post of the dean is not correct. She did not hold the post of the dean or head at the time of her appointment as the presiding officer of the ICC. The committee is formed in accordance with the guidelines except of student’s representation which will be added post Telangana Assembly elections.

The university administrative functionaries termed the demand for the resignation of the proctorial board as untenable. With regard to the parents writing to the V-C, as reported, the university has not received any such letter so far. The campus has been student friendly, it added.

Female student allegedly manhandled

Hyderabad: The Osmania Police detained seven students from EFLU and 20 others representing various student groups from State and central universities, including alumni on Monday. Despite the presence of police personnel on campus, a clash erupted, leading the police to retreat beyond the gates without access to the main entrance. NSUI president Balamooru Venkat also participated in the strike. A senior police officer said unannounced protests were not permissible during the election period. The detained students were charged under Section 151 of the IPC and taken to Amberpet, Nallakunta, and OU police stations. However, it’s alleged that an Eflu female student was manhandled while being detained.

