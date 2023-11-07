Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

In the remaining seats, BJP is likely to offer some seats to its NDA ally Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Published: 07th November 2023 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Khandwa of MP on Sunday | pti

By PTI

HYERABAD: The BJP on Tuesday announced its fourth list of 12 candidates for the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana.

The candidates announced by the party in the fourth list are Durgam Ashok (Chennur-SC), V Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy constituency), Tula Uma (Vemulawada), Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad), Doodi Srikanth Reddy (Siddipet), Peddinti Naveen Kumar (Vikarabad-SC), Bantu Ramesh Kumar (Kodangal), Boya Shiva (Gadwal), Sadineni Srinivas (Miryalguda), Chalamala Krishna Reddy (Munugode), Nakarakanti Mogulaiah (Nakrekal-SC) and Azmeera Prahlad Naik (Mulug-ST).

With the latest list, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 100 out of the total 119 assembly segments.

In the remaining 19 seats, the BJP is likely to offer some seats to its NDA ally Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Chalamala Krishna Reddy, the candidate from Munugode, was a Congress leader who recently joined the BJP.

Krishna Reddy joined the BJP after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who was BJP nominee in the bypoll held in Munugode last year, quit the party and returned to the Congress fold.

Raj Gopal Reddy quit Congress and as MLA last year to join the BJP which led to the bypoll.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana elections candidate list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp