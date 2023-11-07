Home States Telangana

Telangana state polls: BJP releases list of campaigners

The campaigners’ list includes a total of 44 leaders expected to participate in the campaign trail for the polls scheduled on November 30.

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday released a robust lineup of campaigners, enlisting prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party national president JP Nadda.

Other notable figures featured in the roster are Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with key union ministers such as Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Additionally, influential party members like Smriti Zubin Irani, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Menon, DK Aruna, P Muralidhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari, senior leaders Ravi Kishan, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, AP Jithender Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Eatela Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind, Soyam Bapu Rao, T Raja Singh, Konda Visweswar Reddy, among others, have been included in the list of campaigners.
 

