Telangana waiting for Karimnagar results, says Bandi Sanjay

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the state government of foisting about 30 cases against him as he fought for farmers, students and the unemployed, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday appealed to the voters to defeat “incapable” Gangula Kamalakar.

Sanjay, accompanied by Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and hundreds of supporters, took out a massive rally from NTR statue to the collectorate where he filed his nomination papers for the Karimnagar Assembly constituency.

Later, addressing party activists, Sanjay appealed to people to be patient for another 24 days for the end of the BRS rule. Claiming that he and Raja Singh were working for ‘dharma’, the BJP MP said that they were ready to die for dharma. “We have succeeded in turning Hindu votes into a BJP vote bank,” Sanjay stated. “Entire Telangana is waiting for Karimnagar election results,” the BJP MP said.

BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar has been so inefficient that there is now a need to form a “Gangula Victims Association” in Karimnagar. All that Gangula and his followers care about is to grab lands and make money,” he said. He called upon people of every household to turn into a Shivaji or a Jhansi Laxmi Bai and show their power at the hustings.

Raja Singh too alleged that Kamalakar was incapable and alleged that he approached the AIMIM for help as he was scared of Sanjay. “Gangula is trying to win the election using money power,” the Goshamahal MLA said. He dared AIMIM to field a candidate from Karimnagar “if it had the guts”. “Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM president) is selling Muslim votes. BJP banned Triple Talaq, BJP has stood by Muslims,” Raja Singh alleged.

Earlier, Sanjay performed puja with his nomination papers at the Maha Shakti temple in Karimnagar before leaving for the collectorate.

Rs 1.5 Lakh is the cash in hand of Bandi Sanjay, while his wife has Rs 1 lakh.

Sanjay owns movable property worth Rs 42.33 lakh and the movable property belonging to his spouse is Rs 37.18 lakh

They do not own any immovable assets.

They also have liabilities of Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 12.40 lakh respectively.

Sanjay’s source of income is his MP’s salary while his wife is a salaried bank employee.

Sanjay has 11 cases registered against him, mostly related to assaulting the police/public servant or obstructing them from duties. All of these cases are under trial.

As per his 2019 poll affidavit, Sanjay owned assets worth Rs 3.2 lakh and his wife movable properties worth Rs 32.91 lakh

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the state government of foisting about 30 cases against him as he fought for farmers, students and the unemployed, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday appealed to the voters to defeat “incapable” Gangula Kamalakar. Sanjay, accompanied by Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and hundreds of supporters, took out a massive rally from NTR statue to the collectorate where he filed his nomination papers for the Karimnagar Assembly constituency. Later, addressing party activists, Sanjay appealed to people to be patient for another 24 days for the end of the BRS rule. Claiming that he and Raja Singh were working for ‘dharma’, the BJP MP said that they were ready to die for dharma. “We have succeeded in turning Hindu votes into a BJP vote bank,” Sanjay stated. “Entire Telangana is waiting for Karimnagar election results,” the BJP MP said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar has been so inefficient that there is now a need to form a “Gangula Victims Association” in Karimnagar. All that Gangula and his followers care about is to grab lands and make money,” he said. He called upon people of every household to turn into a Shivaji or a Jhansi Laxmi Bai and show their power at the hustings. Raja Singh too alleged that Kamalakar was incapable and alleged that he approached the AIMIM for help as he was scared of Sanjay. “Gangula is trying to win the election using money power,” the Goshamahal MLA said. He dared AIMIM to field a candidate from Karimnagar “if it had the guts”. “Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM president) is selling Muslim votes. BJP banned Triple Talaq, BJP has stood by Muslims,” Raja Singh alleged. Earlier, Sanjay performed puja with his nomination papers at the Maha Shakti temple in Karimnagar before leaving for the collectorate. Rs 1.5 Lakh is the cash in hand of Bandi Sanjay, while his wife has Rs 1 lakh. Sanjay owns movable property worth Rs 42.33 lakh and the movable property belonging to his spouse is Rs 37.18 lakh They do not own any immovable assets. They also have liabilities of Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 12.40 lakh respectively. Sanjay’s source of income is his MP’s salary while his wife is a salaried bank employee. Sanjay has 11 cases registered against him, mostly related to assaulting the police/public servant or obstructing them from duties. All of these cases are under trial. As per his 2019 poll affidavit, Sanjay owned assets worth Rs 3.2 lakh and his wife movable properties worth Rs 32.91 lakh Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp