Youth appeal: KTR shakes a leg to popular Tollywood number 

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In what is being seen as a bid to connect with the youth of Sircilla Assembly constituency, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday danced to the Tollywood number — Chal dekh lenge — during the ‘Yuva Atmeeya Sammelanam’ programme organised in Yellareddipet mandal headquarters.

While addressing the gathering, Rama Rao in an impromptu decision asked that ‘Chal dekh lenge’ song be played and promptly stared shaking a leg. Soon the dais turned into a mini dance floor with all those present on the stage joining in to dance with their leader.

During his speech, the BRS leader expressed confidence that he will again win the Sircilla seat with a thumping majority.

“The rival parties are brainstorming in Delhi on whom to field in Sircilla. Whoever is going to contest in Sircilla will become a bakara (scapegoat) because people have decide to support us,” he said.

He also urged the youth to take the responsibility of motivate at least 10 voters each to exercise their franchise.

Addressing another meeting at Vemulawada, Ram Rao said: “On November 30, KCR movie will be a blockbuster. The BRS will win at least 100 seats.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In what is being seen as a bid to connect with the youth of Sircilla Assembly constituency, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday danced to the Tollywood number — Chal dekh lenge — during the ‘Yuva Atmeeya Sammelanam’ programme organised in Yellareddipet mandal headquarters. While addressing the gathering, Rama Rao in an impromptu decision asked that ‘Chal dekh lenge’ song be played and promptly stared shaking a leg. Soon the dais turned into a mini dance floor with all those present on the stage joining in to dance with their leader. During his speech, the BRS leader expressed confidence that he will again win the Sircilla seat with a thumping majority. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The rival parties are brainstorming in Delhi on whom to field in Sircilla. Whoever is going to contest in Sircilla will become a bakara (scapegoat) because people have decide to support us,” he said. He also urged the youth to take the responsibility of motivate at least 10 voters each to exercise their franchise. Addressing another meeting at Vemulawada, Ram Rao said: “On November 30, KCR movie will be a blockbuster. The BRS will win at least 100 seats.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp