82-year-old woman files nomination to draw Telangana govt attention to her plight

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: An octogenarian, Cheeti Shyamala, has filed her nomination for the Jagtial Assembly constituency, entirely for non-political reasons. She submitted her nomination papers to the returning officer here on Tuesday.

The aim of the 82-year-old woman hailing from Kurikyala village of Gangadhara mandal is not to become an MLA and enter the portals of the august legislative body, but to highlight her plight because of her son.

Wife of a freedom fighter, Muralidhar Rao, Shyamala alleged that her elder son Sriram Rao filed a court case against her demanding more share in the family property, forcing her to reside in a rented house as she cannot live in her own property because of the ongoing legal battle, she added.

She is facing troubles since people are not ready to rent a home to her because of her old age.

Though she approached a number of people, nobody had done justice to her, Shyamala lamented.

In order to tell the society about the ‘injustice’ being meted out to her, she has filed the nomination, she said, requesting the authorities to help her get back her house.

