Allotment of prime land to IAMC for free illegal: PIL

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana, on Tuesday, directed several top government officials and the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad to submit their responses by November 21 to a PIL contesting the allotment of 3.7 acres of prime land for establishing the IAMC free of cost.

In his PIL, advocate Koti Raghunatha Rao contended that the State government should not provide valuable land for free to a private entity. He cited various Supreme Court judgments faulting states for allotting land to private organisations for free.

Stating that the 3.7 acres of land situated in Survey No 83/1, Raidurg village, Serilingampally mandal for the establishment of the IAMC was worth crores, the petitioner also raised objections to the government’s decision to sanction Rs 3 crores for the maintenance of the centre.

